Warmest Temperatures of the Year Expected Across Maryland This Week

Marylanders can expect a taste of summer this week as the region warms up to the highest temperatures of the year so far, with hazy skies and the return of 90-degree heat on the horizon.

After a string of cooler nights, conditions will turn noticeably milder Monday night. Skies will remain clear and temperatures are expected to settle in the lower to middle 50s across most of the state.

On Tuesday, skies will take on a hazy appearance, not from clouds, but due to a plume of Canadian wildfire smoke drifting into the region. While the smoke will remain elevated, it will reduce air quality slightly. The Maryland Department of the Environment has placed the region in the "moderate" category for air quality, meaning those with respiratory issues should take precautions. Afternoon highs will climb into the low to mid 80s under filtered sunshine.

The real heat arrives midweek. Wednesday through Friday could bring the first 90-degree readings of the year to many areas, with highs each afternoon reaching the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Overnight lows will offer some relief, holding in the upper 50s to 60s.

A cold front will approach from the west by late Friday, bringing with it a slight chance for thunderstorms across western Maryland. However, much of central Maryland, including the Baltimore metro area, is expected to remain dry through Friday night.

Storm chances increase by Saturday as the front pushes farther east. Scattered thunderstorms—some of which could be strong—may develop during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will still reach the mid 80s before the cooler air behind the front settles in.

Temperatures will dip slightly to start next week, but the cooldown will be brief. Forecasts suggest a return to the 80s for highs by the middle of next week, continuing a warm and unsettled early June pattern.

Residents should monitor daily forecasts, especially those with outdoor plans later in the week, as storm chances evolve heading into the weekend.