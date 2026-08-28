Havre de Grace announces partnership to clean up abandoned veteran cemeteries

The city of Havre de Grace in Harford County, Maryland is taking action to clean up abandoned cemeteries, particularly those where Black Civil War veterans are buried.

Mayor William Martin signed an executive order this week, committing resources to identify, restore and maintain the veteran cemeteries.

In a post on the city's Facebook page, the mayor called the project "long overdue."

"We're here today to bring attention to some cemeteries around the city of Havre de Grace that are pretty much in disrepair and neglected and abandoned," Martin said in the social media video.

The city plans to partner with the Sergeant Alfred B. Hilton Foundation to research property records and survey gravestones. They will then clean up the sites by removing debris and overgrown plants.

"This initiative ensures that local heroes — notably Corporal Louis H. Hill of the 30th U.S. Colored Infantry — and all fellow USCT heroes are honored with the dignity and respect that their service demands," says the city's Facebook post.

Cpl. Hill served with the U.S. Colored Troops during the Civil War, fighting in the Siege of Petersburg and the Battle of Crater. He died in 1904 and was buried at what's known as the Johnson Hill Cemetery, at the intersection of Chapel and Glen High Farm roads in Havre de Grace.

"As you can see, this land right here is pretty overgrown with trees and brush, weeds, trash," Martin said in the social media video.

Earlier this summer, The Baltimore Sun reported on the condition of Hill's grave, saying it was nearly hidden among leaves, branches and deer bones.

The Sun's reporting pointed out Maryland's Office of Cemetery Oversight was established to protect burial grounds, but abandoned cemeteries fall outside its jurisdiction—leaving some graves without anyone legally responsible for their maintenance.

Martin said he believes there may be other Civil War veterans buried at abandoned cemeteries throughout the city. Once the cleanup is complete, the mayor hopes the cemeteries will be a place where the public can pay their respects.