Bel Air, Maryland stream may still be contaminated from sewage leak

Crews in Harford County are working around the clock to repair sewage lines in Bel Air, Maryland following a major leak last week into the Bynum Run stream.

The backyards of several homes on Sunny View Road in Bel Air now look more like construction zones.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we're just recommending people don't go into that water," said Ronya Nassar, with the Harford County Health Department.

Nassar said there is always a risk associated with contacting natural and recreational waters. He said the risk is exacerbated right now after a sanitary sewer overflow late last month dumped an estimated 750,000 gallons of raw sewage into the tributaries that lead into the Bynum Run stream.

"So we did test those waters. We saw that there was a little bit of elevation, so we kind of just worked with DPW to make sure that they extend the signage that was posted in that area," Nassar said.

Signs now line the stream, warning people to stay out, even though the broken pipe is repaired.

CBS News Baltimore spoke with several neighbors on Sunny View who declined to go on camera, but called the situation, "A big crazy mess."

So as crews work to make sure the remaining pipes are secure, the health department works to make sure the water in the stream isn't still contaminated with raw sewage.

"We recommended the seven day extension, we're going to test the water again next week and we'll see how that goes and then we'll see if we need to recommend another extension for that signage," Nassar said.

The health department is asking people to stay out until at least August 13. In the meantime, crews expect to be out for at least another week or so checking the remaining lines.