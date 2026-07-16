Harford County woman accused of leaving young children in unlocked, running vehicle

A woman was arrested and charged with child neglect for allegedly leaving three young children alone in the car while she shopped in a Harford County Walmart on Wednesday.

Police said an off-duty police officer reported that the children -- ages 4, 2, and 1 -- were left in an unlocked and running vehicle while she was inside the Aberdeen, Maryland store for 40 minutes.

Marium Khan Ghauri, 32, from Abingdon, was taken into police custody on child neglect charges.

Police said Ghauri told officers that she left the children in the vehicle because they were asleep. The children were released to the custody of their father.

Aside from the vehicle left running and unlocked, temperatures reached near 100 degrees.

"The Aberdeen Police Department reminds parents and caregivers that leaving young children unattended in a vehicle, even for a short period, can place them at significant risk and may result in criminal charges," Aberdeen police stated.