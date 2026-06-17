Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler aims for reelection, with opponent seeking role

Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler says he's the best man to continue the job, pointing to his experience -- nearly 30 years on the Maryland State Police force, followed by 12 as sheriff.

"You don't break what is not broken," Gahler said. "If it doesn't need to be fixed, don't fix it."

Sheriff defends "banter" with elected officials

Gahler's opponent, Keith Runk, who also spent decades with Maryland State Police, says the practices are good, but the approach is what is broken.

"It's all the banter back and forth, the negative and demeaning hit pieces, the fighting with our elected officials, and that's where I think I bring a difference," Runk said.

Runk is referring to tense relationships Sheriff Gahler has had with other elected officials, including the county executive.

However, Gahler says that when he believes in something, nothing will stop him from fighting for it.

"When I disagree, if someone is telling me otherwise, the thing isn't to hide it from the public," Gahler said. "The thing is to combat it and fight it and try to get the truth out there, and as long as I am permitted to serve and allowed to serve, I will continue to do that."

Immigration in Harford County

Runk says the path to success is to find common ground, which he vows to do.

"My career with the state police was successful because I can work with everybody across the board," Runk said. "And I truly believe that by working with our elected officials, I don't have to agree with them, I don't have to have the same viewpoints, but if we can find common ground, then we can make a lot of good things happen."

Among the top issues are immigration and 287(g), which allows deputies to call in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers if a detainee is undocumented.

The state legislature ended 287(g) agreements this last session, which Gahler has been vocal about, especially after two women in Harford County were killed by illegal immigrants.

"American citizens, Maryland citizens, Harford County citizens have made it clear that immigration enforcement is something that they want," Gahler said. "They want a process that makes our country better but they want people held accountable who are coming here with ill intent. And that's something I want to try to work to restore our ability to participate in programs like 287G," Gahler said.

Runk agrees, but says it's his job to work within the parameters of the law to find a solution.

"I have to sit down and talk to the AG," Runk said. "I need to talk to the delegates who initiated the bill. I need to find out what their thought process is. If they really want public safety, then I have to find out what their goals are, and I have to tell them what my goals are. Maybe we can come to a common ground to get it changed."

Harford County training center in Aberdeen

Another important topic with Harford County public safety includes building a precinct and training center in Aberdeen.

Sheriff Gahler has been fighting for this his entire last term.

"Given the fact that we are the largest sheriff's office in the state and that we don't have a facility of our own to train our men and women, we have our own academy on the campus of Harford Community, but the fact that we don't have our own training facility is an egregious mistake," Gahler said.

Runk says it's high on his list, but not the top priority.

Other issues in Harford County

Runk says his first issues to attack include the budget and concerns within the county detention center.

He also wants to create better health services for deputies.

"We require them as a part of their job to go to the ugliest incidents that people can see and if they have issues that they need let's provide them that care," Runk said. "But not jut for them. Let's get their families involved."

Both candidates say they love Harford County and want what is best for its residents.