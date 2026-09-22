Harford County residents raise concerns about proposed BGE transmission project

Maryland's demand for electricity is growing, but the state's power supply is struggling to keep up.

That's why BGE says a series of transmission projects is necessary to ensure the power grid remains reliable.

Harford County residents shared their concerns Tuesday about the $1.1 billion Tri-County Transmission Upgrade Project, which will connect Harford, Baltimore and Howard counties to power plants in Pennsylvania to increase reliability.

Community members, however, say the project is not a permanent solution.

Patti Hankins was among several Harford County residents who attended Tuesday's BGE open house to discuss the project.

The Tri-County Transmission Upgrade Project consists of five smaller projects that will add about 60 miles of transmission lines along BGE rights-of-way in Harford, Baltimore and Howard counties. The project is designed to help import energy from Pennsylvania.

"It's still an imposition to the community to have construction for four to five years and towers that are double the height that will be seen for miles away and lighted all because Maryland has very poor energy policies, and so that's what is driving this," Hankins said.

But as BGE spokesperson Nick Alexopolus explains, this is what BGE says is necessary to ensure enough power is being generated to meet the growing supply in the area.

"It's a regional issue, there's just not enough power, and this is just one of many projects utilities across the PJM footprint have to do to make sure the lights stay on," Alexopolus said.

Alexopolus said about 40% of Maryland's electricity is currently imported from other states.

That figure is expected to rise to 80% after the Brandon Shores and Wagner power plants close at the end of the decade, creating additional concerns among residents.

"Why should we be doing that when we can build generation that's a better source of energy, more reliable?" Hankins said. "The further away you transport it, the more risk you have."

Alexopolus said BGE agrees that Maryland needs to generate more of its own electricity and called on lawmakers in Annapolis to change state laws to make that possible.

But for now, he said, the transmission project is necessary.

"Maryland has to take action now. It is already too late," Alexopolus said. "And because it's already too late, Marylanders are the ones who are going to have to pay the price."

Similar open-house meetings will be held in Baltimore and Howard counties in the coming weeks.