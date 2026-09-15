Parents warned after suspicious person approached kids at Harford County rec center

Parents in Harford County have been warned about a suspicious person who approached some children over the weekend at the Churchville Recreation Center.

The incident, which happened on Sunday, was reported by parents to leaders of the Churchville Recreation Council and the Harford County Sheriff's Department.

"We are reaching out to make you aware of a concerning incident that occurred at the Recreation Center this past Sunday and to encourage everyone to remain especially vigilant while at the complex," said a statement posted to the council's Facebook page.

As baseball games were being played in the area, two younger children were approached by an unfamiliar male adult, the statement said.

"The children became uncomfortable with the interaction and immediately ran back to their parents. The individual then quickly left the Recreation Center property in an older, dark blue van."

The individual was described as an older White male, approximately 60 to 70 years old. No other information was available about the man, and no vehicle license plate number was captured.

Police respond to rec center

Harford County Sheriff's deputies were called and responded to the rec center. A statement from the department said when the deputies arrived on the scene Sunday around 3:18 p.m., they learned the man had been approaching children and asking them to help him collect baseballs. But the man was no longer at the location.

"Upon speaking with parents, they indicated the children were nervous when the man spoke to them and immediately told their parents of the interaction," a statement from the Sheriff said. "At this time, we have no indication a crime was committed, but we continue to monitor the situation."

The statement said the young children should be applauded "for doing exactly the right thing" in the situation. "They saw something that made them uncomfortable and immediately told a trusted adult who in turn called the police."

The Churchville Recreation Council said it was sharing this information "not to create panic or alarm," but because it believes "families have a right to know what occurred and because awareness and vigilance are important in helping keep our children safe."

Safety tips for children and parents

The organization urged all parents and guardians to take steps to protect children from such incidents. Those steps include:

• Keep a close eye on children, particularly younger ones who may be playing away from the immediate team area.

• Talk to your children about stranger safety, reminding them never to approach or enter a vehicle with someone they do not know.

• Remind children that if an unfamiliar person asks them to go somewhere, offers them something or makes them uncomfortable in any way, they should immediately find a parent, coach or other trusted adult.

• Encourage children to trust their instincts. If something doesn't feel right, they should tell an adult immediately.

• Remain aware of unfamiliar individuals and vehicles. If you observe something suspicious, move yourself and your children to a safe location and contact police.

If you believe you have information that may be related to this incident, please contact the Harford County Sheriff's Office.