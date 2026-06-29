Harford County mother "very upset" after teen daughter was assaulted in her neighborhood

A Harford County mother says her teenage daughter is traumatized after she was assaulted in their residential neighborhood this past weekend.

Police confirmed they are searching for the suspect accused of getting out of his vehicle and grabbing the 15-year-old girl's neck.

Police said the suspect is a man in his 30s with brown hair and a beard. He may have been driving a white or gray SUV.

Mother speaks out after attempted assault

Dou Strobach told CBS News Baltimore that she fears what would have happened if her daughter wasn't able to escape.

"He grabs her neck and tries to pull her into a van," Strobach said.

Strobach said the man may have tried to kidnap her daughter, who was running in their Bel Air neighborhood, on Saturday afternoon.

"Very upset, and my first thing in my mind is I need to find that guy," Strobach said. "If anything happened, as a mother, I wouldn't be able to survive."

Teen escaped the grasp of the suspect

Bel Air police said the suspect was parked nearby when he came up behind the girl and grabbed the back of her neck.

The girl screamed and ran to a neighbor's home as the suspect took off.

"This is always concerning," said Bel Air Police Sgt. Sergio D'Alto. "One, it involves a juvenile. Two, we don't know what this person's intentions were. So we're going to investigate this fully and ask for the public's help with any ring camera video, footage, anything suspicious in the area."

Police presence has increased in the neighborhood. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bel Air Police Department.

Community members concerned for children

Community members shared concerns about similarities between this incident and another alleged incident at Fairwind Farms

Police say they are aware of the speculation, but are "not releasing any additional details regarding possible connections to other incidents."

Neighbors said they are in a community full of young children.

"What hurts me the most is that the kids now aren't going to be free just to go over there and have fun," said neighbor Susie Martin. "It's going to be different now. Things have changed."

Strobach stressed the importance of finding the suspect quickly.

"This is very traumatic, not only trauma to the child, but also trauma to my community, because the other mothers I talked to are concerned," Strobach said.