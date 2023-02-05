Watch CBS News
Local News

Harford County mobile home damaged by Saturday afternoon fire

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- A fire destroyed a mobile home in Harford County on Saturday, according to the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company.

The fire started in the 3700 block of Pulaski Highway in Abingdon, Maryland, around 3:15 p.m., volunteer firefighters said.

Two residents were displaced by the fire, but no one was injured, according to volunteer firefighters.

Investigators are looking for the cause and origin of the fire, volunteer firefighters said.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on February 4, 2023 / 10:42 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.