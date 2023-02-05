Harford County mobile home damaged by Saturday afternoon fire

BALTIMORE -- A fire destroyed a mobile home in Harford County on Saturday, according to the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company.

The fire started in the 3700 block of Pulaski Highway in Abingdon, Maryland, around 3:15 p.m., volunteer firefighters said.

Two residents were displaced by the fire, but no one was injured, according to volunteer firefighters.

Investigators are looking for the cause and origin of the fire, volunteer firefighters said.