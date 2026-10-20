Harford County Humane Society urges adoptions, fosters as shelter reaches capacity

The Harford County Humane Society is pleading for help after an influx of dogs in October left the shelter at full capacity, with all 67 kennels occupied.

The shelter is now facing difficult decisions as it struggles to make room for more animals.

"Basically, we're trying to keep our heads above water," said Erin Long, with the Harford County Humane Society. "Because we'll adopt one out and then we'll get a call almost immediately that someone has a dog that they found and they need to bring it in, so as soon as we're getting a kennel empty, we're filling it right back up."

Call for adoption or fostering help

Seven-year-old Pac is one of more than 60 dogs currently housed at the shelter, which says it cannot take in any more animals until space becomes available.

Long said the humane society has taken in more than 60 dogs so far this month but has adopted out only about half that number.

She believes the struggling economy may be contributing to the problem.

The shelter is asking the public to consider adopting or fostering a dog to help ease the overcrowding.

Euthanasia is a last resort

The situation has left dogs like 2-year-old Maizie, who has been at the shelter for eight weeks, at risk of euthanasia if conditions do not improve.

"Euthanasia is always the absolute last thing that we consider," Long said. "People get really outraged when they hear that, but when people aren't adopting or fostering or when rescues aren't coming forward and pulling the animals, what else are we going to do?"

Long said it has been more than a decade since the shelter last faced a decision like this.

She is urging people to delay surrendering their dogs if possible, adopt if they can, or consider fostering — even for just a weekend.

The shelter offers a weekend foster program that allows people to take a dog home Friday night and return it Sunday night or Monday morning.

"We have a weekend foster program so people can pick up a dog on a Friday night and they can spend the weekend loving on the dog and give them a really great weekend and bring them back Sunday night or Monday morning and tell us all about the dog so it helps us get more information so we can find them the right home," Long said.

Other ways to help

The shelter is also accepting donations of food, blankets, toys, treats and money as its resources become increasingly strained.

"It really does make a big difference and it uplifts our staff too when people come in and want to help in that way," Long said.

The Harford County Humane Society will host a vaccine event at the Aberdeen Fire Department on Saturday, Oct. 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.