Harford County deputies shoot man after two-hour standoff in Bel Air

BALTIMORE - A 41-year-old man was injured after he was shot by Harford County deputies responding to a mental health crisis Thursday afternoon.

Deputies responded to a home around 2:30 p.m. on Shirley Drive in Bel Air.

The home was evacuated and a barricade surrounded the home, according to police.

Officers heard gunshots inside the home, and then worked with mental health professionals and family members for a peaceful resolution.

Two hours later, the man came out of his home with a gun, approached deputies and refused to obey with their commands.

Deputies said they shot at the man, who was flown to Shock Trauma where he is stable.

No deputies were injured and there is no threat to the community.

Two deputies have been placed on administrative leave, per protocol.