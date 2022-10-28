Watch CBS News
Local News

Harford County deputies shoot man after two-hour standoff in Bel Air

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - A 41-year-old man was injured after he was shot by Harford County deputies responding to a mental health crisis Thursday afternoon.

Deputies responded to a home around 2:30 p.m. on Shirley Drive in Bel Air.

The home was evacuated and a barricade surrounded the home, according to police.

Officers heard gunshots inside the home, and then worked with mental health professionals and family members for a peaceful resolution.

Two hours later, the man came out of his home with a gun, approached deputies and refused to obey with their commands.

Deputies said they shot at the man, who was flown to Shock Trauma where he is stable.

No deputies were injured and there is no threat to the community.

Two deputies have been placed on administrative leave, per protocol.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on October 27, 2022 / 9:20 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.