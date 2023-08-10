Harford County camp is teaching children with disabilities how to ride a bike

BALTIMORE - A bike camp in Harford County is teaching children with disabilities how to ride a bicycle.

"My son Ian has Down Syndrome and he has always wanted to ride a bike or as he says he likes to go fast," said parent Laura Feiler.

As any of us would know, learning how to ride a bike can be a steady process.

At the Harford County bike camp, volunteers assisted the children with disabilities with specially designed bikes to teach them how to ride on their own.

"And so he just needs a little extra practice – extra repetition and instruction – you know just to make things available to him, so here at bike camp, that gives him the opportunity to work on those skills," Feiler said.

"The bike riders are amazing," said Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly. "The volunteers are amazing and it's just a real bright shining example of community at its best."

Balance and one pedal at a time, with the assistance of a team of supporters for five straight days, the children not only learn how to ride a bike but do so with joy, in spite of their disability.

"It feels amazing," volunteer Leo Jones said. "Not everybody knows how to ride bikes, and to teach one person at a time, it really feels good."