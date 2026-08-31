Harford County students start new school year: "Nervous but also excited"

Students in Harford County returned to school Monday.

While some older students may have wanted a few more weeks of summer, kids at Bel Air Elementary School couldn't wait to kick off the new school year.

Teachers, administrators and Buster the School Bus greeted students as they took their first steps into the new school year.

"Pretty excited," said Noah, who is starting fourth grade.

"I am very excited because I get to go to a new school and meet new people," Abby said.

"I'm kind of nervous but also excited," Valerie said.

Many elementary school students said they practiced over the summer to get ready for the new school year.

"I did practice multiplication and division," said Cambria, a fifth-grade student.

"I practiced division and I also bought school supplies," added fifth-grader Sarah.

Harford County Public Schools has a new superintendent, Dr. Dyann Mack, who hopes students and staff are excited to meet new classmates and learn.

"We want all of our educators, all of our families, all of our students to get up each day and say I'm ready," Mack said. "But be ready and be ready to share where it is that you want to be, personally and professionally. And on this journey of education, let our educators know, and then we want our educators to create a path to get there."

Teacher Michelle Koehn said that's exactly what has kept her motivated during the 30 years she's taught at Bel Air Elementary.

"You could be having a really bad day and just seeing the excitement in the kids, when you look at data from the beginning of the year and where they are now, just seeing that growth and excitement in the kids is what keeps us going," Koehn said.

Speaking of those with plenty of experience, the fifth graders — the oldest students at the school — have some advice for the youngsters just starting out.

"You're going to be back with your friends and you're going to have fun, so don't worry about anything, just be good," Cambria said.

"My advice is to practice during the summer every year so you can get better," Sarah added.

The celebration at Bel Air Elementary School was just one of several happening across Harford County on Monday.

With school buses back on the roads and children walking to and from school, Harford County officials are reminding drivers to be extra careful and vigilant.