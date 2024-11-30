Hampden neighborhood rallies around small businesses, benevolent causes

BALTIMORE - Mall businesses around Baltimore are wrapping up a busy Small Business Saturday. But the holiday shopping season is just getting started!

Over the years, Hampden and its well-known 36th Street aka 'The Avenue' have become a neighborhood committed to supporting and fostering small businesses, some of which have been a part of the community for decades.

Susannah Siger and her pup Daisy own Ma Petite Shoe.

"And I am a part of the Hampden Village Merchants Association," said Siger.

More than a Neighborhood, it's a Village

Hampden Village Merchants Association (HVMA) members celebrated Small Business Saturday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony outside of Cotton Duck Title Co. this year.

The HVMA supports nearly 120 small businesses in Baltimore's Hampden neighborhood.

Hampden has seen a number of new small businesses open in 2024 including: HeARTwares By Art With A Heart, Artspace, Become Spellbound, Catalog Coffee, EastWing Architects, GlamaGrrl Nails, Handcraft Happy Hour, Marcia's Luxury, Modern World, Potters Guild Baltimore, The Space Within Reiki, Woodside Home Interiors, The Duchess, and more.

"We are literally entirely independently owned – there is not a single chain store that is here that is a part of our community and we are so grateful for that," said Libby Francis, the Small Business Saturday coordinator for Hampden Village Merchants Association and owner of The Modest Florist.

"This has moved from kind of an eclectic concept of 'shop small, isn't that cute' to being a driving force of the economy," Siger explained.

Shopping for a Cause

But as shoppers make their way around the neighborhood to different businesses, they'll be able to give back to it in a big way.

In October 2024, two adults were killed and multiple families were displaced following a deadly five-alarm fire. It happened down the street from many Hampden businesses along the 3400 block of Keswick Road.

The community lost two of their own, but now they're raising funds to help the victims who are still recovering.

"Several retailers including myself and Rebel Rebel are offering an extra 10% off your purchases today (Saturday) just for doing that. Show us your Venmo (donation) and get 10% off your purchases and it goes to a great cause for the Keswick fire fund," Francis explained.

Although their businesses are small, their support is big.

"Being small can be very powerful and strong...especially [with] the commitment of this neighborhood," said Siger.

Even after Small Business Saturday, you can still donate to the Keswick Victims Fund by reaching out to the Hampden Community Council or the Hampden Village Merchants Association.