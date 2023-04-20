Guns, cash stolen in Baltimore County burglary, three juveniles arrested

BALTIMORE — Baltimore County Police say they arrested three juveniles and recovered "multiple guns" stolen from a home in Oliver Beach.

The burglary occurred at 10:45 a.m. on Easter morning at a home on Chesapeake Road, according to police.

"This was a very serious case and detectives take all of our cases very seriously," Det. Trae Corbin of Baltimore County Police said. "The neighborhood was actually helpful in identifying the individuals responsible."

Three juveniles, all "under 16," stole multiple guns and cash from the home after forcing their way inside, Det. Corbin said.

The children are facing charges of burglary and theft.

Neighbors say the community has experienced graffiti and theft recently, but this is the most serious incident.

"All of it combined, but specifically the ages, that they were juveniles. I mean we live in a fairly safe, crime-free area down here," a neighbor who requested not to be named told WJZ. "The parents need to be held accountable. It starts with them."

Multiple neighbors say the man victimized is ill and suspect the juveniles targeted the home knowing he might not be home.

"A sick, elderly person. So, that's very disturbing because we like to watch out for each other," the neighbor said.

A letter dated April 13 from Oliver Beach Elementary School's principal alerted families to the incident and said a student "was searched and no weapons or ammunition were found and there were no threats directed" to the school.