Gun violence involving youth continues to plague Baltimore communities

BALTIMORE -- Gun violence involving children has impacted two more Baltimore communities within the past week.

According to police data, in the past 12 months, 12 children were killed and 392 were injured by gun violence in Baltimore City.

A 12-year-old girl, identified as Breaunna Cormley, was shot and killed in her East Baltimore home, on North Kenwood Avenue on July 19. Omar Passmore, 28, was arrested and confessed to the murder, according to police.

She was a student at the National Academy Foundation on North Caroline Street.

"This young lady had a whole life ahead of her, but a coward took her life, simply because they are a coward and the scum of the Earth," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said.

Then, two days later, Jasper Davis, a 14-year-old boy, was killed in a shooting at the Mondawmin Metro Station in West Baltimore. Police are still searching for a suspect.

"Every day, somebody is dying," a Baltimore resident said. "This is crazy."

Police are still looking for the suspects from April when a 7-year-old was shot at Mondawmin Mall. Police said the girl was a bystander with her mother when a fight broke out and someone fired a gun.

Anyone with any information about those shootings at and near Mondawmin is urged to call police.