Group meets with City leaders over concerns in South Baltimore neighborhoods in wake of mass shooting

BALTIMORE - A group of faith leaders are meeting with Baltimore City leaders to discuss concerns for South Baltimore neighborhoods.

Early on July 2, two people were killed and 28 more were injured in a mass shooting during a Brooklyn Day block party.

The age range of those shot was between the ages of 13 and 32 years old.

The town hall is being held by ACT Now Baltimore.

The meeting was scheduled before the mass shooting in Brooklyn Homes. However, that violent weekend, among other topics, will be on the agenda.

ACT Now Baltimore is a group made up of faith-based organizations from each district across the city.

They work to make sure city issues are addressed and elected leaders are held accountable.

Monday's meeting will bring together ACT Now members from districts 9, 10 and 11 in Baltimore.

The group plans to talk to Baltimore City leaders about education, public safety and employment issues facing South Baltimore residents and how the city budget affects those areas.