Gregory Padgett is an award-winning broadcast meteorologist, climate reporter, and storyteller with more than 25 years of experience spanning television, radio, emergency management, and strategic communications. At WJZ CBS Baltimore, Greg brings a unique perspective to weather coverage, combining his broadcast meteorology background with firsthand experience helping communities prepare for, respond to, and recover from disasters.

Greg began his broadcast career at television stations across the country, including West Palm Beach, Norfolk, Savannah, Augusta, and Knoxville - in addition to forecasting for major radio markets nationwide through The Weather Channel Radio Network. In 2000, he was named the National Weather Association's Broadcaster of the Year for his commitment to severe-weather preparedness in schools. His dedication to public safety extended beyond the newsroom: following a two-year investigation that uncovered inadequate severe-weather plans in school districts in Florida and Virginia, Greg testified before the Florida Legislature to advocate for stronger school safety measures. His reporting in Virginia helped spur the establishment of the state's annual tornado drill. Greg has received multiple public education awards including recognition from the National Hurricane Conference and the Florida Governor's Hurricane Conference.

Beyond the forecast, Greg is passionate about telling the human stories behind extreme weather and climate change. His work has taken him into disaster-affected communities across the country, where he has helped amplify the experiences of underserved populations and explore the connections between severe weather, climate resilience, and community recovery. His work as a storyteller and producer on MUTED: Climate Marginalization in America earned a Regional Emmy Award, three Telly Awards, and four National Communicator Awards.

Greg is a proud double Bulldog, having studied broadcast meteorology at Mississippi State University and broadcast journalism at the University of Georgia. Away from the forecast desk, he enjoys horticulture, landscaping, gardening, cooking, and outdoor seasonal decorating. When he's not tracking the weather, you might find him exploring a neighborhood nursery, browsing a farmers' market, or visiting an organic farm.