BALTIMORE - The governor's house in Annapolis is lit up in teal to raise awareness for Alzheimer's Disease.

November is Alzheimer's Awareness Month.

November is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month and Government House is illuminated teal to raise awareness, and to support the 6.2 million Americans who are living with Alzheimer’s. pic.twitter.com/DCd4m3jJOp — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) November 4, 2022

According to the Alzheimer's Association, more than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer's, and by 2050, that number is projected to rise to nearly 13 million.