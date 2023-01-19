Gov. Wes Moore to announce executive orders, address unreleased funds in first full day on the job

BALTIMORE -- It is the start of a new chapter Thursday with new leaders taking the reigns in Maryland.

Gov. Wes Moore and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller are getting right to work on their first full day on the job after their historic inauguration Wednesday.

After a day of pomp, circumstance and Oprah, the Moore administration is already getting to work on the key issues the governor has highlighted throughout his campaign trail.

Moore pledged Wednesday to work for greater inclusion and economic equity while also focusing on fighting crime, improving education and tackling climate change.

The governor said his administration Thursday will go over some executive orders and address some critical concerns like public safety -- specifically in Baltimore City. He plans on meeting with local leaders to discuss ways to get the problem under control.

He mentioned focusing on filling state vacancies in parol and probations as a step to help make people feel safer in their neighborhoods.

"We are hyperfocused on making sure that we are getting and keeping violent offenders off our streets," Moore said at his inaugural ball in Downtown Baltimore Wednesday night, which attracted over 11,000 visitors. "People that continue to terrorize communities. That we are hyperfocused on keeping illegal guns out of our neighborhoods and that we are hyperfocused on intelligence sharing. Right now one of the biggest challenges is we have jurisdictions that are just not communicating."

Moore also inherited a $2.5 billion surplus from the outgoing Hogan administration and is expected to present a budget to the general assembly this week.

The governor will hold his first press conference Thursday at 10:15 a.m. from the state house to discuss unreleased funds and executive orders. CBS News Baltimore will stream the announcement live.

Moore and Miller's day will start, though, with a breakfast with Senate President Bill Ferguson and House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones.

Their day also includes a public safety meeting with the U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek Barron and Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown, which will be followed by their first cabinet meeting.