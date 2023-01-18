Oprah among big names attending Wes Moore's historic inauguration

BALTIMORE - Talk show host Oprah Winfrey is in attendance of Wes Moore's historic inauguration.

Moore will become Maryland's first Black governor, on the same day as late Congressman Elijah Cummings birthday.

Oprah will present Moore as the state's governor.

He will be sworn in with his hand on Frederick Douglass Bible.

In July, Oprah, a former anchor at WJZ and famous talk show host, cut an ad for Moore, less than two weeks before the state's primaries. She also contributed to his fundraising efforts.

Two highlights from the freshly-printed program: (1) Oprah Winfrey will present the governor. (2) James Moore will lead the Pledge of Allegiance. pic.twitter.com/B5JXNXAFn3 — Paul Gessler (@PaulGessler) January 18, 2023

Aside from Oprah, Moore's inauguration has brought to Annapolis several celebrities to witness history.

According to our media partners at The Baltimore Banner, Spike Lee, Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden are showing their support.

So far, the list of notables the campaign shared with The Baltimore Banner include: Chelsea Clinton; former President and Director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund Sherrilyn Ifill; journalist April Ryan; podcaster and commentator Bakari Sellers; former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder; former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, who is also an advisor to Moore; Jaime Harrison, chairman of the Democratic National Committee; and former New Orleans Mayor Marc Morial.

The list of Maryland celebrities include: Hall of Fame baseball player Cal Ripken Jr.; outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan and first lady Yumi Hogan; former Governors Parris Glendening and Martin O'Malley; former Lt. Gov. Michael Steele; and former Baltimore Mayor Kurt Schmoke. Moore's former rivals in the gubernatorial primary, Rushern Baker and Tom Perez, are also confirmed to attend the ball, according to the Moore administration.

The Banner also reports that in the weeks leading up to the inauguration, Baltimore has been abuzz with suspicions over which notables would make an appearance at any of Moore's events. Names like Oprah, who hosted a virtual fundraiser for Moore; filmmaker Spike Lee, who hosted a fundraiser for Moore in Martha's Vineyard; and record executive Kevin Liles, a native Baltimorean. Barack and Michelle Obama, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton, and Nancy Pelosi have all been swirling in the speculative chatter.