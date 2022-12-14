Governor Hogan, city leaders dedicate new Highlandtown school in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — The new Highlandtown Elementary/Middle School in Baltimore, was dedicated by Governor Larry Hogan and city officials Wednesday.

To commemorate the occasion, Governor Hogan honored Principal Denise Ashley with a Governor's Citation.

"Our administration has made historic investments in education eight years in a row, including a record $55 billion for local school systems, and we worked together to deliver the largest school construction initiative in the history of the state so that every jurisdiction can dramatically accelerate its plans to modernize all school buildings," said Governor Hogan.

There are additional Pre-K and kindergarten classrooms, expanded art and music facilities, improved security, and plenty of other amenities in the brand-new school facility.

The school building was constructed as part of the MSA's 21st Century School Buildings Program.

The 21st Century School Buildings Program is a partnership between the MSA, Baltimore City Public Schools, the City of Baltimore, and the Interagency Commission on Public School Construction (IAC). The MSA is currently scheduled to deliver 29 school buildings.