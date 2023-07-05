Gov. Wes Moore honors Shock Trauma team treating Baltimore mass shooting victims: 'Extraordinary work'

BALTIMORE - Maryland Gov. Wes Moore honored the Shock Trauma team at the University of Maryland Medical Center for its response to last weekend's deadly mass shooting in South Baltimore.

The governor recently made a surprise visit to Shock Trauma in the wake of the mass shooting.

The mass shooting, early Sunday during a block party in the Brooklyn neighborhood, killed two young adults, and injured 28 other people, mostly teenagers.

"To be here on July 4, when everybody is off and everybody is relaxing, you are here doing this every single day, and that is making lives stay and making it matter when they get out," Gov. Moore said to the healthcare workers. "It's extraordinary work. You have dedicated your lives to being public servants."

In the wake of the tragic mass shooting in Brooklyn, our @shocktrauma team was honored by @GovWesMoore surprise visit. His kindness and encouragement truly lifted our spirits. Thank you, Governor Moore, for taking the time to visit us and show your support. pic.twitter.com/zJ9t8IzS2r — Univ. of Maryland Medical Center (@UMMC) July 5, 2023

The University of Maryland Medical Center expressed its appreciation that the mayor stopped by the emergency faciliy.

"His kindness and encouragement truly lifted our spirits," the University of Maryland Medical Center said. "Thank you, Governor Moore, for taking the time to visit us and show your support."