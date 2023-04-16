Gov. Moore: Maryland will lead the way on abortion rights

BALTIMORE -- Gov. Wes Moore said on Sunday that Maryland plans to pave the way forward on abortion rights.

Moore made the remark during an interview with ABC News.

"My thinking is that Maryland is going to lead with this," he said. "This is the first time that we've actually seen a Supreme Court actively working to take rights away from people. Maryland is going to be a state where we are going to protect reproductive health and reproductive rights."

Moore noted that in addition to stockpiling the abortion pill mifepristone "upwards of three years," state lawmakers have been taking steps toward protecting abortion rights by passing legislation.

"If you look at the legislative session that we just had, we passed three bills that was focusing on things like increasing access and increasing privacy, and also making sure that when people are coming to Maryland they're not being criminalized," he said.

Additionally, Moore said he has continued to support state legislative leadership to ensure "that next year abortion and reproductive rights will be on the ballot in the state of Maryland.

"So, Maryland is going to lead on this issue," Moore said.