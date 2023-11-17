Watch CBS News
Gov. Moore, local leaders to announce final recommendations of work zone safety group

By Christian Olaniran

BALTIMORE -- Governor Wes Moore along with other local leaders are expected to announce the final recommendations of the work zone safety work group Friday afternoon.

The group, which is chaired by Lt. Governor Aruna Miller, was formed in April after a driver crashed into a work zone, killing six construction workers.  

Investigators determined speed was a factor in that crash.  

Since that incident, local leaders have vowed to make work zones safer. 

The group solicited public input on work zone safety in September, by opening up an online survey. 

The final recommendations of the group are expected to be announced Friday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. 

