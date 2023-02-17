Watch CBS News
Gov. Moore announces $13.7 million in capital grants funding, $9.1 million for oyster recovery

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Governor Wes Moore announced $13.7 Million in grant funding, and a $9.1 Million Contract for the Oyster Recovery Partnership non-profit, Friday morning.  

The $13.7 million in capital grants funding will be used to support critical capital projects for museums, community centers, medical and athletic facilities, community revitalization, and historical structures.  

The $9.1 million contact for the Oyster Recovery Partnership will help support crucial oyster restoration efforts in Maryland.

A non-profit organization, the Oyster Recovery Partnership collects recycled shell and hatchery-reared oysters to build reefs in 4 Maryland tributaries: Harris Creek, Little Choptank, Tred Avon, St. Mary's, and Manokin rivers.

"The funds awarded today will help ensure that some of Maryland's most renowned institutions and most important economic drivers will continue to thrive and grow," said Governor Wes Moore. "We are committed, through these investments, to moving Maryland forward."

First published on February 17, 2023 / 12:43 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

