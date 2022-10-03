Gov. Hogan proclaims this month 'Walktober" in Maryland

BALTIMORE - Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is encouraging active living throughout the month of October.

He proclaimed this month "Walktober" in Maryland.

This is the third statewide proclamation, which also includes a month-long schedule of events and webinars.

Wednesday, Oct. 5 will be Walk Maryland Day, which encourages residents to walk for health, recreation, and transportation.

"Walking is one of the most beneficial ways to support better physical and mental health, and fall is the perfect time to get outdoors and experience the beauty of our great state," Governor Hogan said. "Research shows that people who take part in daily physical activity live longer and have a lower risk of heart disease, stroke, depression, and other health issues. Walking is an activity available to people of all ages and abilities, and I encourage Marylanders to take part in our annual Walktober celebration."

On this year's Walk Maryland Day, residents can become "sole mates" by joining one of many official walks that will take place across the state, or register a walk they plan to take by themselves or with others in their community. Registration is available at mdot.maryland.gov/walktober.

The Walktober webinar series is scheduled 10:30 a.m. to noon Thursdays, Oct. 6, 13, 20, and 27, and will feature experts discussing the health benefits of walking as well as ideas to promote walkable communities and expand pedestrian access, safety, and equity across the state.

Details and registration are available here.