Gov. Hogan speaks at Memorial Service for Prince George's County Sheriff Melvin C. High

BALTIMORE -- Governor Hogan spoke at the memorial service for Prince George's County Sheriff Melvin C. High, Tuesday afternoon.

Sheriff High served as the elected PG county sheriff for 12 years, and passed away on November 17 at the age of 78.

Hogan detailed Sheriff High's long history of service in his remarks. "Born in Mississippi in 1944, Melvin received his bachelor's degree at Tennessee State University before joining the Marines and serving in Vietnam. In 1969, he joined the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C., eventually rising to the rank of Assistant Chief of Police", the Governor said.

Some of his notable achievements include handling the security arrangements for the first inauguration of President Clinton, and becoming the first African American to serve as Chief of Police in Norfolk, Virginia.

"He wasn't just respected—Melvin was revered, and he was beloved all throughout the DMV over the course of an incredible life of service, which spanned more than five decades.", Hogan said.