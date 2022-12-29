Gov. Hogan announces $10M in neighborhood safety grants

BALTIMORE -- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced an additional $10 million in neighborhood safety grants on Thursday.

The second round of grants, awarded through the Community Safety Works program, were awarded to more than 150 business districts, neighborhood associations, local governments and nonprofits across the state, the governor's office said.

The funding is part of the governor's "Re-Fund the Police" initiative announced last October, which is Hogan's response to the "defund the police" movement and includes over $500 million to police departments over the next three years.

More than $2.6 million in grants are for crime and violence intervention and prevention, partly for Baltimore organizations working to reduce criminal activity in and around Pennsylvania Avenue and North Avenue, the governor's office said.

About $5.5 million is for business district and neighborhood safety, with 71 grant recipients, and about $1.5 million is for facility and community improvement, also with 71 grant recipients.

Increased street lighting, surveillance tool installation, community cleaning and beautification, and social services are some of the projects supported by the grants.

"These neighborhood safety grants continue to be an important component of our Re-Fund The Police Initiative, providing resources to local governments, nonprofits and community organizations for crime prevention efforts in communities across the state," Hogan said in a statement. "Through this additional round of funding, local organizations and residents can take an active role in making their communities safer."