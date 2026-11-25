Thousands of people packed the Baltimore Convention Center on Wednesday for Goodwill's 69th annual Thanksgiving dinner and resource fair. Hundreds of volunteers helped give out food, including turkey, sides, and dessert.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley also helped serve the meals, along with Mayor Brandon Scott.

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Scott said he has attended the dinner for 20 years in a row, and it's one of his favorite events in the city.

"It's just a good way for us to give back to others, to serve others, because that's what Thanksgiving is really about, helping other people who might not have everything that you have," the mayor said.

Scott added that Baltimore is one big family.

"It's a time like this we have to remind people about our human nature and what we can do when we lift up each other's spirits," he said.

Goodwill's 69th annual Thanksgiving dinner and resource fair in Baltimore served as a place for the community to come together and get any help that they may need. CBS News Baltimore

The event served as a place for the community to come together, talk, enjoy a meal, and get any help that they may need.

There was also a resource fair with employment assistance, job training information, and free winter coats.

Many people who CBS News Baltimore spoke with said it's a great event that's needed in Baltimore.

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Betty Middlebrooks said she comes every year.

"It's important now because now more than ever we have a lot of people in need, and communities need to pull together," said Middlebrooks. "And what better way than for the city and the organizations to get together and help give out the information and feed people in need."

With Middlebrooks was Kevin Wiley, who said they visited every booth at the event, with the goal of building a book of resources to help share with their community. He said they are peer recovery coaches.

"At one point, we very much needed to come here to have this meal on Thanksgiving," said Wiley. "I'm just blessed today that I came here, not out of need, but out of choice."

Organizers say the event is about more than food, but a place to provide guests with access to community services and support.