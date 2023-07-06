Good Samaritan helped injured Rosedale shooting victim: 'Did what I had to do'

BALTIMORE - A man was injured Thursday afternoon in a shooting in Rosedale, police said.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. in the 6200 block of Kenwood Avenue.

The man was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

Matthew Lusk, a food delivery driver, told WJZ he saw the man bleeding and went to help until medical responders arrived.

"I didn't see what happened. I just looked to my right and saw the guy bleeding out," Lusk said. "That's when I took action and did what I had to do."

Lusk said he got out of his car, called 911, grabbed his First Aid kit and kept the man awake.

"He kept going into unconsciousness and I kept slapping his face, tapping his chest to keep him awake," Lusk said. "I did whatever I could to keep him awake before the ambulance got here."