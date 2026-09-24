Photos show more than 150 golf carts damaged in Prince George's County fire

More than 150 golf carts were damaged when a fire broke out Thursday morning at a repair shop in Prince George's County.

The Prince George's County Fire Department responded around 6:30 a.m to the commercial golf cart repair business in the 15200 block of Crain Highway in Brandywine.

The fire department initially said it arrived on the scene and found several golf carts on fire, along with an office building.

Prince George's County Fire Department / X

A photo shared on social media showed a large cloud of thick, black smoke over the highway.

Firefighters put the flames out within the hour, and no injuries were reported.

The fire department said more than 160 golf carts were damaged, as well as a vehicle and trailer on the property.

Prince George's County Fire Department / X

Additional social media photos showed rows of carts with nothing but their metal frames remaining and significant damage to a nearby structure.

Investigators are now working to determine where the fire started and what caused the blaze.