2 hurt in carjacking at Taco Bell drive-thru in Glen Burnie, police say

Police are searching for the suspect behind a carjacking that happened Wednesday outside a Taco Bell in Glen Burnie, Maryland.

The incident was reported shortly after 11 a.m. at a Taco Bell in the 6600 block of Ritchie Highway.

Anne Arundel County Police say the suspect and his ex-girlfriend had gotten a ride to the fast-food restaurant, where he started acting erratically.

He exited the vehicle they were riding in and approached another vehicle in the drive-thru lane.

Police say he forcibly removed the driver of that vehicle and began to drive away in reverse.

The carjacking victim was injured as the vehicle fled, along with a witness who tried to intervene. Both suffered minor injuries, and one was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police say the suspect was last seen on I-695 in the Brooklyn Park area. They searched the vicinity but were unable to find him.

Detectives later discovered the stolen vehicle, a 2009 Toyota Corolla, unoccupied on North Kenwood Drive in Baltimore.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect's whereabouts is asked to call the Regional Crimes Unit at 410-222-4730. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.