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2 hurt in carjacking at Taco Bell drive-thru in Glen Burnie, police say

By Renee Anderson

/ CBS Baltimore

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Police are searching for the suspect behind a carjacking that happened Wednesday outside a Taco Bell in Glen Burnie, Maryland. 

The incident was reported shortly after 11 a.m. at a Taco Bell in the 6600 block of Ritchie Highway. 

Anne Arundel County Police say the suspect and his ex-girlfriend had gotten a ride to the fast-food restaurant, where he started acting erratically. 

He exited the vehicle they were riding in and approached another vehicle in the drive-thru lane. 

Police say he forcibly removed the driver of that vehicle and began to drive away in reverse. 

The carjacking victim was injured as the vehicle fled, along with a witness who tried to intervene. Both suffered minor injuries, and one was taken to a hospital for treatment. 

Police say the suspect was last seen on I-695 in the Brooklyn Park area. They searched the vicinity but were unable to find him. 

Detectives later discovered the stolen vehicle, a 2009 Toyota Corolla, unoccupied on North Kenwood Drive in Baltimore. 

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect's whereabouts is asked to call the Regional Crimes Unit at 410-222-4730. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

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