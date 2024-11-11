Manhunt underway for Maryland man accused of manufacturing 80 ghost guns

BALTIMORE -- A man is wanted after police found 80 illegal ghost guns and an arsenal of weapons inside a home, according to the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office.

Police said Jerod Taylor, 39, fled the scene of a reported domestic assault on November 7 before police responded to a home on the 20000 block of Goddard Road in Lexington Park.

During their investigation, officers found multiple guns in plain sight, despite Taylor being barred from possessing firearms due to his prior convictions.

Detectives executed a search warrant on the home and nearby vehicles, leading to what police called a "extensive collection" of weapons.

Police said they found 3D-printed "ghost guns," semi-automatic rifles, handguns, shotguns, an AK-47, 18 suppressors, and over 1,300 rounds of ammunition. They also found 74 auto sears, which are used to convert firearms to fully automatic weapons, and a 3D-printed, fully automatic rifle were also found, according to police.

Taylor is charged with illegal possession of ammunition, unlawful possession of an assault weapon with intent to sell, second degree assault, and several other related charges. He also has an outstanding warrant for theft.

He is described as a "white male, 5'10" tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, and is considered armed and dangerous," police said.

Authorities urge anyone who sees Taylor to call 911 immediately.