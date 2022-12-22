Georgetown University hires Adnan Syed to work on Prison and Justice Initiative

BALTIMORE — Georgetown University has hired Adnan Syed, the subject of the popular podcast "Serial," to work in its Prisons and Justice Initiative, (PJI) the university announced on Wednesday.

Georgetown said the PJI "addresses the root causes and consequences of mass incarceration and offers educational programs and training for incarcerated individuals and returning citizens"

In practice, that means providing education, and post-release training in business and law to incarcerated individuals.

In Syed's new role which he began on December 12, he is a supporter of PJI's initiatives, such as Georgetown's Making an Exoneree course, in which students re-examine cases of decades-old unjust convictions, produce short documentaries about the cases, and try to bring innocent individuals home from prison.

Syed's new role comes after his release from prison. After serving 23 years of a life sentence, Syed walked free in September after the vacation of his murder conviction.