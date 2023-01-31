Frontier Airlines announces new service to San Juan, Puerto Rico from BWI

BALTIMORE — Frontier Airlines announced new service to San Juan, Puerto Rico from BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport, the airport announced Tuesday.

BWI said it will add new daily nonstop service between BWI and San Juan, Puerto Rico beginning on May 4, 2023.

"Our passengers are benefiting from more travel opportunities as Frontier continues its growth in our market," said Ricky Smith, Executive Director and CEO of BWI. "We welcome the added low fare service and travel options as one more sign of BWI Marshall's continued air service recovery."

The announcement marks the ninth market served by Frontier from BWI Marshall. The airline first began service at the airport in March 2019.