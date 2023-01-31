Watch CBS News
Local News

Frontier Airlines announces new service to San Juan, Puerto Rico from BWI

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE — Frontier Airlines announced new service to San Juan, Puerto Rico from BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport, the airport announced Tuesday.

BWI said it will add new daily nonstop service between BWI and San Juan, Puerto Rico beginning on May 4, 2023.

"Our passengers are benefiting from more travel opportunities as Frontier continues its growth in our market," said Ricky Smith, Executive Director and CEO of BWI.  "We welcome the added low fare service and travel options as one more sign of BWI Marshall's continued air service recovery."

The announcement marks the ninth market served by Frontier from BWI Marshall. The airline first began service at the airport in March 2019.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on January 31, 2023 / 1:01 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.