Former treasurer for "Friends of Luke Clippinger" campaign faces theft and embezzlement charges

The former campaign treasurer for the "Friends of Luke Clippinger" finance committee is facing charges of theft, embezzlement and perjury, the Maryland State Prosecutor's Office announced Thursday.

Luke Clippinger serves as the Speaker Pro Tempore for Maryland's House of Delegates and has represented Baltimore's District 46 in the General Assembly since 2011.

His former treasurer of the campaign finance committee, Melissa Ann Smith, is now accused of "systematically stealing funds raised by the committee," according to Maryland State Prosecutor Charlton T. Howard, III.

The charges accuse Smith of embezzling at least $87,155.33 from the Friends of Luke Clippinger bank account between February 2018 and December 2025 by writing checks to herself and electronically depositing them into her personal bank accounts.

Smith allegedly failed to disclose the expenses on the campaign finance reports that she prepared and signed under penalty of perjury.

"Treasurers of campaign finance committees have an important role in ensuring funds raised to support a political candidate are used to benefit the purpose of the campaign," Howard said in a statement. "Our Office strives to hold individuals in positions of public trust in the electoral process accountable if they violate that trust for personal financial gain."

CBS News Baltimore has reached out to Clippinger's office for a comment, and we are waiting to hear back.