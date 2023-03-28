Frederick County will not pursue charges against officers in police shooting

BALTIMORE — The Frederick County State's Attorney's Office will not be prosecuting the officers involved in a fatal police shooting on March 4, Frederick County police announced Tuesday.

"The Frederick Police Department recently received a letter of declination from the Frederick County State's Attorneys Office, meaning the office will not pursue prosecution against Officers Mirza and Hess," Chief of Police Jason Londo said Tuesday. "Both officers have been cleared to return to full duty. The Independent Investigations Division in the Office of the Attorney General is continuing its investigation, and the Frederick Police Department is reiterating its commitment to cooperate with that investigation. "

On March 4, a man was shot and killed by at least one Frederick Police officer during an arrest attempt, police said.

The man was allegedly armed with a knife and unwilling to relinquish his weapon when he was shot by police in the 1500 block of North East Street around 6:20 p.m., according Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando, who spoke to reporters after the shooting.