Two Maryland men indicted for tampering with odometers before selling cars at Baltimore dealership

BALTIMORE -- Two Maryland men are facing charges after allegedly selling vehicles with falsified odometer readings at a Baltimore dealership, according to the Department of Justice.

John Mathins, 50, of Laurel, and Braysean Owens, 23, of Baltimore, are accused of misrepresenting the mileage on hundreds of vehicles to buyers who paid "thousands of dollars more than they would have if they knew the true mileage of these vehicles."

According to the indictment, Owens, along with co-conspirators, purchased used vehicles with high mileages at auctions but altered the titles to reflect a much lower odometer reading. Owens and Mathins then allegedly tampered with the odometers to match the fraudulent titles.

Through a business, "B-City Auto & Detailing" in Rosedale, Owens and others sold hundreds of vehicles with altered titles to unsuspecting buyers, the indictment alleges.

Mathins and Owens are charged with conspiracy to commit odometer tampering and three counts of securities fraud.

"This was an elaborate scheme that targeted hundreds of unsuspecting car buyers who trusted they were purchasing cars with accurate mileage. Our thorough investigation illustrates how Mathins and Owens deceived these buyers to illegally line their own pockets," said William DelBango, FBI Baltimore Special Agent in Charge.

If convicted, Owens faces up to 10 years in prison for each securities fraud count, and Mathins faces up to 5 years in prison for the conspiracy to commit odometer tampering count, the Department of Justice said.