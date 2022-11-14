Four males involved in carjacking, crash into tree during pursuit in Glen Burnie

BALTIMORE -- Police are investigating a carjacking in Anne Arundel County and looking for the suspect.

On November 11, at approximately 7:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a carjacking in the 7700 block of Hancock Lane in Glen Burnie.

Police said three adult victims entered their apartment when the suspect approached them, displayed a handgun and demanded the keys to their vehicle. The victims gave the suspect the keys and fled with the vehicle, a black 2017 Toyota Camry.

Officers later responded to a residence in the 7100 block of Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard for a family dispute call in which a 15-year-old boy left without permission.

Family members were actively tracking the juvenile's phone. It was later discovered by police that the 15-year-old boy was in the carjacked vehicle.

Police located the Toyota Camry on Hammonds Lane to try and stop it, but the car fled a short distance before it drove up on a curb and into a tree on Belle Grove Road.

According to police, the four people got out of the vehicle and ran. Three of them have been located but the initial suspect who committed the carjacking has not been located.

Northern District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to call 410-222-6135 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.