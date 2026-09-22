Former Turnstile guitarist ruled incompetent to stand trial for attempted murder

Former guitarist for Baltimore band Turnstile has been found incompetent to stand trial in the attempted murder of a bandmate's father.

Brady Ebert, 34, appeared in a Montgomery County court on Tuesday where Judge Karla Smith ruled he was mentally incompetent to stand trial on second-degree attempted murder charges, according to CBS News Baltimore media partner The Baltimore Banner. He underwent a competency evaluation earlier this month.

Ebert is accused of intentionally hitting his neighbor, 78-year-old William Yates, with his car back in March. It happened in the victim's driveway on Timberlake Drive in Silver Spring. Yates was hospitalized with serious injuries, including a broken leg.

William Yates is the father of Turnstile lead singer Brendon Yates. The band cut ties with Ebert back in 2022. Since that time, William Yates alleges that Ebert has been harassing his family.

In court Tuesday, Judge Smith said Ebert was a danger to himself and others and ordered him to be held in the custody of the Maryland Department of Health.

According to the Banner, Ebert asked the judge to let him plead his own case, shouting that he had fired his attorney, Mark Sobel, earlier this month. Sobel was present at Tuesday's hearing.

Ebert continued to yell that he "doesn't know why he [Sobel] is here" and that this case has been an "extreme miscarriage of justice," according to the Banner. Ebert also accused the police of obtaining an illegal warrant.

Ebert was then escorted out of the courtroom by officers.

"Hopefully, he'll get the proper treatment for his competency to be restored, so we can proceed to trial in this case," Sobel said.