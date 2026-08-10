2 men, including former Towson football player, denied bail after Randallstown shooting, carjacking

Two men, including a former Towson University football player, are being held without bail after allegedly shooting another man during a carjacking last month.

That was the decision handed down by a Baltimore County judge Monday afternoon in a courtroom packed with friends and family members of the two suspects.

"I'm not surprised at all. You have his high school teammates and his college teammates here for him. So that says a lot. I've never been in a courtroom of that size for that many people for a bond hearing, so again, that says a lot," said Cameron Wiggins, Jefferson's former football coach at St. Francis.

Dozens of football players, friends and family members were in court in support of 19-year-old Cordell Jefferson, a former football star at St. Francis who later played for Towson University.

"When he is free, and I hope he is, it will be no shock to me because I think he's just in an unfortunate situation, wrong place at the wrong time," Wiggins said.

Jefferson is charged with attempted murder, assault and armed carjacking, along with 20-year-old Garrin Davis.

According to charging documents, the incident happened July 20 when Davis was set to meet the victim at an apartment complex in Randallstown.

When the victim arrived, police said he was met by Jefferson and Davis, who were both armed with guns and allegedly tried to steal his vehicle.

Charging documents say, in part, "After briefly refusing, Suspect #1 struck the victim in the right side of his face with a handgun. At this time, Suspect #2 opened the driver's side door and pulled the victim out of the vehicle."

Police said the victim was ultimately shot in the arm before running away.

Defense attorneys said the incident may have stemmed from a marijuana deal that went wrong.

"Unfortunately, in an application for statement of charges, it's never the complete story. It's the person's perception of one side of the story," said Andy Jaskulsky, Davis' attorney.

"Knowing what we know now is not the full story. There's a lot that's missing, there's a lot of holes to it, so it will be interesting to see once the discovery rolls out, what's really going on," said Jessica Rubin, Jefferson's attorney.

During Monday's hearing, it was revealed that neither man has a prior criminal record. Their attorneys described them as productive members of society.

Despite the judge's decision to hold both men without bail, those who know Jefferson best said they believe the truth will ultimately come out.

"I'm a little disappointed, but I'm going to let things go through the steps they need to go through because I'm sure he will be vindicated at the end," said Shavalle Clark, Jefferson's grandmother.

Although it is not clear from the charging documents, defense attorneys said the incident was not random and that the young men involved knew one another.

In a statement, Towson University said it was unable to share any additional information due to student privacy laws.