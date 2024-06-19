Watch CBS News
Former Maryland school principal framed in racist AI recording lands job in new district

Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Former Pikesville High School Principal Eric Eiswert has taken a new role as the principal of Sparrows Point Middle School in Baltimore County, Larissa Santos, Executive Director of Schools said in a letter Wednesday.

"I am pleased to share that Mr. Eric Eiswert will be the principal of Sparrows Point Middle School effective July 1, 2024.  He has over 20 years of experience including principal, assistant principal, and teacher within BCPS," the letter said in part.

Eiswert was principal at Pikesville High School until an investigation into a disturbing audio recording containing racist and antisemitic comments.

After the investigation police determined that the recording was AI generated

Pikesville High School's former athletic director Dahzon Darien is accused of framing Eiswert, simulating his voice and circulating the recording on social media. He was arrested in April and charged with theft, stalking, disruption of school operations and retaliation against a witness.

Christian Olaniran

Christian Olaniran is a digital producer for CBS Baltimore, where he writes stories on diverse topics including politics, arts and culture. With a passion for storytelling and content creation, he produces engaging visual content for social media, and other platforms.

First published on June 19, 2024 / 12:46 PM EDT

