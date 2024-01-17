Pikesville High investigating principal after racist, antisemitic rant surfaces, but recording may be fake

BALTIMORE - Pikesville High School's principal Eric Eiswert is in hot water over an audio recording that has been making rounds on social media containing racist and antisemitic comments.

"He needs to be removed from the school ASAP," said parent Davina McCain, whose son is a student at Pikesville High. "To hear him say that about kids? That's horrible. I mean, absolutely horrible."

WJZ is choosing not to publish the recording at this time because we are unable to verify the authenticity of it. The audio was analyzed by the CBS News Standards & Practices team.

In it, a person purported to be the principal can be heard making disparaging comments about the test scores of African American students.

The person on the recording then makes an offensive comment about an African American staff member at the school and members of the Pikesville Jewish community.

WJZ stopped by Eiswert's home to see if he had a comment about the recording.

A person spoke to us through the front door, first telling us Eiswert was not home. Then the person told us, "He wants to know what side you're on, I guess."

The person then says, "Nobody is going to believe his story anyway, so it doesn't really matter."

In the wake of the recording being posted to social media, parents say if these comments were indeed made by the principal, he needs to resign.

"There's other jobs out here that can help you," McCain said. "That just worries me to hear someone say that."

WJZ also obtained copies of two letters sent by Baltimore County Schools. One went to families at Pikesville High, the other to faculty.

In one of them, the superintendent writes that the statements are "deeply disturbing and do not reflect the values of the school system." She also writes that the district "cannot confirm if the recording is legitimate, but they're investigating."

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski also weighed in.

His office sent a statement that says, in part, "The statements being circulated are abhorrent and my administration is providing our full support to BCPS..."

Baltimore County Schools wouldn't tell us more about the investigation because it is a personnel matter.

But, the superintendent said in her letter that once the investigation into this recording is completed, the district will take swift action if necessary.