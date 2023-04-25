Former Maryland substitute charged with sexual abuse of middle school students

BALTIMORE - A former Maryland substitute teacher was arrested and charged with inappropriate sexual contact with middle school students.

Malcolm Xavier Fluellyn, 26, from Bryans Road, Maryland, was removed from the General Smallwood Middle School in Charles County in February after he was accused of inappropriate physical contact with students and inappropriate contact over social media and text messages.

Investigators identified numerous instances in which Fluellyn had inappropriately contacted students.

On April 21, he was indicted by a Charles County Grand Jury. He was arrested and charged with six counts of sexual abuse of a minor, eight counts of sexual solicitation of a minor, 12 counts of displaying obscene matter to a minor and six counts of 4th-degree sex offense.

On Monday, a judge ordered Fluellyn to be held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond.

Fluellyn was employed with the Charles County Public Schools during the 2022 / 2023 school year and also worked as a substitute teacher for one day at Matthew Henson Middle School in December 2022.

There are no allegations from students at that school.