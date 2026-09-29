Former Maryland juvenile detention worker sentenced to 10 years for abusing 11 boys

A former Maryland juvenile detention worker was sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexually abusing 11 boys between 1968 and 1991.

Ronald Neverdon, 80, of Woodstock, pleaded guilty in August to 11 counts of child sexual abuse.

On Tuesday, a judge sentenced Neverdon to 33 years in prison, with all but 10 years suspended, followed by five years of probation. He was also ordered to have no contact with the victims or minors.

A lawsuit filed in 2025 alleged that Neverdon sexually abused more than 69 boys while the state turned a blind eye to the abuse.

Neverdon held various positions at the Charles H. Hickey Jr. School on Old Harford Road, including unit manager and housing supervisor, from the mid-1960s to the mid-1990s, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleged that Neverdon gave the children special privileges, money, drugs and expensive gifts and threatened to punish them if they disclosed the abuse.

The lawsuit stated that the men who were abused "still endure the consequences of his abuse" and "remain trapped in the past."

The Charles H. Hickey Jr. School can house up to 72 minors from Baltimore, Carroll, Cecil, Harford and Howard counties who are awaiting placement or a court date.

Neverdon had been free on home detention while awaiting sentencing, according to The Baltimore Banner.