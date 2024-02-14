Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says he won't support national abortion ban

Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, who is running to represent the state in the U.S. Senate, says he's a moderate looking for common ground.

He told CNN that he won't support a national abortion ban. It was Hogan's first public comments since he announced his candidacy.

"I'm personally not a proponent of abortion but I'm not going to take away the rights for others to make that decision for themselves," Hogan said. "I'm not on either side of the extreme of that issue. I stood up for people to continue to have the right to an abortion in the state of Maryland."

"No, I would not vote to support a national abortion ban," Hogan continued.

Hogan added that a voter referendum to add abortion access to the state constitution is unnecessary.

"There's no threats to the protection of these rights in Maryland," Hogan said. "It's already a law, voters have already weighed in on it. I think the Democrats put this on the ballot to try to make it a political issue. Voters can make their decision on whether it's important or not but it's not going to change anything in our state."

Current Maryland Gov. Wes Moore commented on Hogan's statement while touting his $3.5 million in funding for abortion care, and $15.6 million to improve access to abortion care in Maryland.

"Anyone who thinks that there is no threat to women's reproductive rights and abortion access is delusional," Moore said. "We saw the Supreme Court dismantle decades of precedent overnight, and Republicans continue to roll back these protections and stand by as women's reproductive rights are attacked across the country."

"As long as I am the Governor of Maryland we will continue to do everything in our power to ensure that our home remains a safe haven for abortion and reproductive health care access," Moore added. "This November Marylanders will go to the ballot box to protect those rights by enshrining them in the state's constitution."