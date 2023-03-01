Former Laurel police chief accused of keeping a target list for arsons

BALTIMORE - A former Laurel police chief is accused of keeping a target list for arsons, our media partners with The Baltimore Banner reports.

David Crawford kept the list called "Expedition Unknown," and in it, prosecutors say, was a target list, according to the Banner.

The Baltimore Banner reports that nine of the 11 people on the list, who were associates or relatives of Crawford, have been the victims of intentionally set fires at their homes. One person with a "3″ next to their name had been hit three times; another with a "2″ was the victim of two fires.

Crawford, now 71, was arrested in March 2021 and is accused of setting a string of fires spanning six Maryland counties — stretching from Waldorf to Ellicott City to Frederick — between 2011 and late 2020, the Banner reports.

