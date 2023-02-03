Marilyn Mosby to appear in court with public defender after her counsel withdraws

Marilyn Mosby to appear in court with public defender after attorneys withdraw

Marilyn Mosby to appear in court with public defender after attorneys withdraw

Marilyn Mosby to appear in court with public defender after attorneys withdraw

BALTIMORE -- Former Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby is set to appear in court Friday with a public defender after a federal judge allowed her team of defense attorneys to withdraw from her criminal case earlier this week.

Judge Lydia K. Griggsby appointed a public defender after she found Mosby indigent Monday. Federal public defender James Wyda officially entered his appearance as the defense the next day.

The Friday hearing is to decide the next steps in Mosby's perjury and fraud trial. Slated to kick off on March 27, the trial will now likely be delayed again.

The lawyers' withdrawals stem from the possible criminal contempt charges facing her former lead defense attorney A. Scott Bolden for his conduct, including cursing on the courthouse steps and releasing secret jury information.

Bolden has since apologized. Now, he says that he needs to focus on his own defense instead of Mosby's. He did not speak in court on Friday.

The other three lawyers at his firm working on Mosby's case argued they also have a conflict because of Bolden's situation.

Mosby's other two attorneys were allowed to withdraw too. They said they had taken the case pro-bono and were never prepared to handle the main defense.

The government has accused Mosby of perjury. Investigators argue that she knowingly lied to take a hardship withdrawal from her retirement account due to the pandemic when she was employed the entire time.

Prosecutors also claim she provided false information on mortgage applications for two Florida vacation homes in order to get lower interest rates.

Mosby has maintained her innocence. She lost her re-election bid and has since been replaced by Ivan Bates as Baltimore City state's attorney.