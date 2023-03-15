Watch CBS News
City Council President Nick Mosby will seek reelection, as 2024 primary season opens

/ The Baltimore Banner

City Council President Nick Mosby has affirmed his plans to run for re-election as the leader of Baltimore's legislative body, as the city's 2024 season swings into view.

"I didn't want any ambiguity," the Democrat said. "My upbringing showed me not to run away from problems, but be there to fix them."

... this story by Emily Sullivan continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: City Council President Nick Mosby will seek reelection, as 2024 primary season opens

First published on March 15, 2023 / 3:40 PM

